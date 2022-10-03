Edwardian pub on edge of Roundhay Park in Leeds to undergo six figure refurbishment

The White House, in Roundhay, near Leeds, which is part of the Chef & Brewer collection, is undergoing a six figure refurbishment to help it attract a wider range of customers.

Built in 1903, The White House was originally the family home of James Holroyd Junior, the owner of the Burmantofts Pottery Company.

It was one of many large houses built in the early 20th century for Leeds businessmen and merchants on the edge of Roundhay Park.

External work has already begun and the White House will close on October 10 for internal work to begin and is due to reopen on October 31.

The White House has been a pub restaurant since the 1970s.

A spokesman said: “As part of the refurbishment, The White House’s function room is being upgraded to provide a range of corporate and private functions. Set above the main pub, the function room is complete with its own dedicated bar.”

The White House is a popular spot for hikers and dog walkers visiting Roundhay park.

As part of the refurbishment, general manager Adam Berry, who manages the site with his partner Claire Short, is hoping to install a regional walking map, which will provide local enthusiasts and hiking clubs with information on nearby trails .