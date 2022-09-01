Edwardian Ripon Spa hotel to undergo multi-million-pound transformation

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-bedroom Edwardian hotel - which was acquired by The Inn Collection Group in 2021 - is set in six acres of gardens and features public rooms including a ballroom, terrace bar and self-contained Turf Tavern Bar Bistro.

A spokesman said: "Close to Ripon’s famous racecourse, nearby attractions include Lightwater Valley, Fountains Abbey and Newby Hall."

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silverstone Building Consultancy, is a specialist firm of chartered building surveyors and project managers, with offices in Newcastle and Leeds.

Michael Coulthard, project manager at The Inn Collection Group with Ben Rennocks, director at Silverstone Building Consultancy. Nearby attractions include Lightwater Valley, Fountains Abbey and Newby Hall."

Ben Rennocks, director at the Leeds office of Silverstone Building Consultancy, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with The Inn Collection Group and we were initially brought in to act as project manager when it came to preparing pre-tender estimates, managing the necessary planning permission and appointing both a contractor and design team on behalf of the client.

“As well as the project management appointment our role, has now developed into a contract administrator. The work has started on site with the main contractor, STP Construction appointed, following a competitive tendering process.

"This is a 40-week construction programme which will see the hotel undergo extensive internal and external works. Guests will feel the benefit from the high- quality refurbishment for which The Inn Collection Group is famous.”