Eight Yorkshire pubs brought to market after group went into administration

Joint administrators Ryan Grant and Howard Smith of Interpath Advisory were appointed to the Milton Portfolio Op Co 3 Ltd in November last year.

Now Avison Young and Watling Real Estate have launched a widespread marketing campaign of the pub portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25 pubs, including eight in Yorkshire, have remained open following the appointment and have benefitted from a busy trading period over the festive season.

The Whistlestop in Leeds is one of 25 pubs in Yorkshire and the North East that has gone on the market after Milton Portfolio Op Co 3 Ltd went into administration.

The agents reported a significant level of interest from national, regional and individual operators in response to the widely publicised appointment of administrators.

Emma Turnbull, associate director at Avison Young’s Newcastle office, said: “This sale offers a rare opportunity for a wide range of purchasers to acquire an established, strong performing pub group in a fairly tight geographic area and with a quality track record. The pubs have been well managed since our client’s appointment and have traded well over the festive period. We anticipate a strong level of demand and expect a busy marketing campaign.”

Peter Constantine, managing director of Avison Young’s Leisure team, said: “We are delighted to be handling this high profile sale on behalf of the administrators. We expect to receive multiple offers from a variety of bidders. We welcome all offers, particularly for the group as a whole, but we will also consider offers for smaller packages or individual sites.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Sweetman, director at Watling, added: “We look forward to progressing our campaign over the coming weeks and have developed a supporting website and accompanying data room to provide prospective parties with key property and trading information. Please contact either Avison Young or Watling Real Estate for access to the online portal.”