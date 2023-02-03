News you can trust since 1754
Eighteen Ten, Sheffied: Workers 'gutted' as family pub near Sheffield Arena to close

A popular family pub in Yorkshire is set to close after being sold, leaving it’s 14 workers ‘gutted’.

By David Walsh
2 minutes ago

Eighteen Ten, on Arena Court, Attercliffe, near the Sheffield Arena, will shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, February 11. A worker who asked not to be named said they were “gutted” by the move.

A spokesman for Marstons, which runs the pub, said it employed 14 people and they would all be re-deployed within the business or transferred to another company. He added: “The site has been sold. We will vacate soon after closure.”

Sister paper in Sheffield, The Star, has reported it will be taken over by Papas Fish and Chips, which opened a branch in Crystal Peaks in December. It is one of the most successful and popular chains of fish and chip shops in Yorkshire after opening its first branch in Hull in 1966. It is regularly named amongst the best chippies in the country, and recently appeared on BBC’s Britain’s Best Fish and Chips.

Eighteen Ten, on Arena Court, Attercliffe will shut its doors for the final time on Saturday February 11.

The pub is across the road from Sheffield Arena and was popular with families for pre-show drinks.

Marston’s has yet to announce the closure on its website, which are advertising events including Mother’s Day in March. Customers attempting to book are being shown as message which says the venue ‘appears to be full at the time you selected’.

