LifeSkills Solutions Limited, which was based in Rotherham, Lowestoft and Basildon, has been placed into administration with Kris Wigfield and Joanne Hammond of Begbies Traynor appointed as joint administrators.

A spokesman for the administrators said: “Unfortunately, the company has suffered from an ongoing dispute with the ESFA/Department for Education which has affected funding and made the social enterprise unviable. In recent weeks, LifeSkills has been working with Begbies Traynor and sister business, Eddisions, to market the business, but a buyer has not been found.

“All 80 staff have been made redundant following the appointment and the business ceased trading from close of business on Friday.”

Kris Wigfield of Begbies Traynor added: “Whilst we have not managed to find a purchaser during the timeframe we were given, should anybody have a genuine interest in purchasing the business, please contact Richard Temple at Eddisons . Our immediate priority over the coming days will be to assist the students and employees as much as we possibly can.”