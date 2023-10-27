Eland Cables announces carbon emissions reduction during year of 'significant growth'
The Doncaster-based company has also disclosed that its turnover was £200m in 2022, an increase of 23.8 per cent on the previous year.
A spokesman said the company’s carbon mitigating actions included
fitting solar panels at its operations sites and introducing EV vans.
The company also opened its own cable recycling facility, and implemented a programme to turn any non-recyclable materials, including floor sweepings, into biofuel pellets for industrial kilns.
Executive director at Eland Cables, Jean-Sébastien Pelland, commented: “With sustainability a key driver in major projects, our substantial investment shows our staff and customers that we’re committed to leading the way in our industry, accurately reporting and reducing our carbon emissions.
"We’ve taken actions that make sense commercially but also ethically at a time that we’re all conscious of our environmental impact, and the world we leave behind.”
Earlier this year, the company revealed it had switched its 50-strong fleet of heavy goods vehicle from diesel to sustainable biofuels as part of a programme of works to significantly reduce carbon emissions.
The firm is encouraging other industrial operations around Yorkshire to consider a similar transition of fuels.
The company works on projects worldwide to support infrastructure electrification and the transition to green energy.
A spokesman said: “Aligning with global initiatives and reporting standards means Eland Cables’ carbon emissions baseline reporting was verified to ISO 14064-1 Carbon Footprint Verification.
"The company is also a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and holds Silver Medal status with Ecovadis, the business sustainability ratings platform, for environmental, ethical, human rights and sustainable procurement, putting them near the top 10 per cent of all companies assessed.”