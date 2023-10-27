Eland Cables announces carbon emissions reduction during year of 'significant growth'

Eland Cables, one of Europe’s fastest growing electrical cable suppliers for infrastructure projects, has revealed that it secured a 7.4 per cent reduction in its carbon emissions during 2022.

The Doncaster-based company has also disclosed that its turnover was £200m in 2022, an increase of 23.8 per cent on the previous year.

A spokesman said the company’s carbon mitigating actions included

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

fitting solar panels at its operations sites and introducing EV vans.

Eland Cables’ executive director, Jean-Sébastien Pelland. (Photo by Anthony Upton)

The company also opened its own cable recycling facility, and implemented a programme to turn any non-recyclable materials, including floor sweepings, into biofuel pellets for industrial kilns.

Executive director at Eland Cables, Jean-Sébastien Pelland, commented: “With sustainability a key driver in major projects, our substantial investment shows our staff and customers that we’re committed to leading the way in our industry, accurately reporting and reducing our carbon emissions.

"We’ve taken actions that make sense commercially but also ethically at a time that we’re all conscious of our environmental impact, and the world we leave behind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, the company revealed it had switched its 50-strong fleet of heavy goods vehicle from diesel to sustainable biofuels as part of a programme of works to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The firm is encouraging other industrial operations around Yorkshire to consider a similar transition of fuels.

The company works on projects worldwide to support infrastructure electrification and the transition to green energy.

A spokesman said: “Aligning with global initiatives and reporting standards means Eland Cables’ carbon emissions baseline reporting was verified to ISO 14064-1 Carbon Footprint Verification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad