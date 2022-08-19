Electric drift karting indoor immersive experience comes to Merrion Centre in Leeds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property investor and car parking operator, Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), has signed its latest tenant, Drift Stop at 16-18 Merrion Centre, creating 12 jobs.

A spokesman said: "The brainchild of owner and director Andreas Aristotelous who built bespoke drift cars for his two young sons to enjoy during the Covid lockdown, the adventure is not to be confused with regular go karts as these drift on an indoor, purpose-built e-drift track.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

" The enjoyment his sons gained from the drift karts prompted Andreas to create Drift Stop to deliver a full on immersive experience."

The property investor and car parking operator, Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), has signed its latest tenant, Drift Stop at 16-18 Merrion Centre, creating 12 jobs.

Drift Stop has agreed terms on space at the Merrion Centre with the track on the ground floor and a workshop and repair station on the first floor. It will be situated in a prominent position close to retailers Iceland, The Works, Superdrug and the Leeds United store.

The spokesman said: "The Leeds venue will also incorporate arcade games offering a mix of classic and modern options from Ferrari Twin, Sega Rally and Street Fighter Multi-play to Table Football, Fastrack Air Hockey and Boxing. The venue will also offer on site food and beverages."

"Private parties and corporate events will be available and there will be more than 20 customised e-drift karts on site, with options for budding e-karters to buy their own karts which can be personalised. The experience can be enjoyed from aged four to adult."

Charles Newman, Associate Director at Town Centre Securities (TCS), owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “We are delighted to bring this exciting urban karting adventure to the city of Leeds. Drift Stop will add something unique to our entertainment offer at the Merrion Centre and I’m sure it will appeal to both novices and experienced karters alike. It promises to be a fun, adrenaline pumping experience for the whole family to enjoy and it’s great to support a young business with ambitions to open more tracks across the UK.”

Andreas Aristotelous, owner and director of Drift Stop said; “I am thrilled that the Drift Stop vision to deliver a fun and affordable, fully immersive, audio, visual, sports and gaming entertainment venue in the heart of Leeds is now becoming a reality.