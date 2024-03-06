Electrifying start to the year for Leeds-based energy firm as it announces expansion

Now made up of three separate divisions, the Morley-based business will split into; E-Merge Renewable Energy, E-Merge EV Solutions and E-Merge Power Infrastructure. The establishment of the new specialisms has come as a result of unprecedented demand on the The E-Merge Group for complete, full-service renewable energy and EV solutions. These include solar PV systems, battery energy storage systems (BESS), power infrastructure, EV solutions, energy monitoring and onsite energy efficient services.

The E-Merge Group co-founders, Charlotte Ward and Marc Haley, are dedicated to assisting clients in helping to improve their sustainable and renewable credentials, as well as striving to save them money on their energy bills. The expansion of the business’ services aligns with the team’s commitment to make renewable energies more accessible and affordable for organisations in the UK, while remaining at the forefront of technological advancements.

Charlotte Ward, Co-Founder and Director at The E-Merge Group, explains: “In early 2023 Marc and I identified a gap in the market for a specialist, all encompassing renewable energy and EV company that provided the most cutting-edge, technologically-advanced renewable energy and EV solutions, at affordable price points.

Marc Haley and Charlotte Ward, co-founders and directors at Leeds-based The E-Merge Group

“Since we launched the business, demand for our services has been huge, which has been fuelled more recently by the latest policy announcement from the Government, enabling public sector organisations to prioritise and encourage EV infrastructures across their sites. We quickly recognised the need to branch into multiple divisions in order to effectively service a wide range of clients across different market sectors.

“Although we have been delivering products for some time across multiple facets of the energy and EV sectors, establishing E-Merge Renewable Energy, E-Merge EV Solutions and E-Merge Power Infrastructure as separate areas of specialisms within the business has been a great way of formalising our disciplines further, in order for us to help us meet our clients’ renewable energy needs.”

At the heart of The E-Merge Group, which is based in Morley, West Yorkshire, is a deep-rooted mission to deliver viable, cost-effective renewable energy and EV solutions to revolutionise sustainable and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials and deliver ‘profit for purpose’ for businesses across the country.