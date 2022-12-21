Ellers Farm Distillery, located just outside of York, has teamed up with renowned brewery T&R Theakston to launch a whisky cask investment programme.

The Founder’s Release Cask Investment Programme will produce a limited release of only 38 casks of carbon neutral new world whisky, created in the heart of Yorkshire.

Andy Braithwaite, Managing Director of Ellers Farm Distillery, said:

“In a world that is increasingly focused on instant gratification and demand through things like social media and an ‘always on’ culture, having something that you must simply wait for builds a genuine anticipation.

The whisky business is only growing in the UK, it is the best time to invest.

“This is a great opportunity for people to invest in a very special collaboration that benefits from a unique set of circumstances, in a sustainable and highly original way.

“We’re proud of our Yorkshire roots, and the T&R Theakston collaboration is a true reflection of what can be achieved when experience meets innovation.”

After such a successful launch year, Ellers Farm Distillery is continuing to be innovative and with the whisky market worth billions in the UK economy, the opportunity for whisky investment has never been greater.

Simon Theakston, Joint Managing Director of T&R Theakston Ltd said:

New exciting opportunity to invest in the growing business of whisky, with a partnership of two successful Yorkshire companies.

“After nearly 200 years of brewing in Masham we think we know what it takes to brew the perfect ‘distiller’s beer’ for our collaboration whisky partners.

“ We have been working with our colleagues at Ellers Farm on this project for some time now.

“We each identified early in our discussions a potent bringing together of skills, experience and heritage, anchored in the fields of our county, something so very special”

Being part of the Founder’s Release Investment Programme will include ownership of your own cask, an annual report on the cask’s maturation journey and tasting notes from the master distiller.

You will also receive data on volumes, ABV and a certificate of ownership, among other additional perks.

Each individual cask costs £8,000, which includes the price of the cask itself, 200 litres of new make spirit and all costs of warehousing, insuring and managing the cask for a five-year period. Additional fees apply as part of the bottling process.