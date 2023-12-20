Elshaw House: 'Huge milestone' as Sheffield's most eco-friendly office building completed
The seven-storey Elshaw House has been built as part of the £470m Heart of the City regeneration project and has now been handed over by developer Queensbury to Sheffield City Council.
It is the city’s first 5-star NABERS rated office block and only one of three in Yorkshire with the accreditation, placing it in the top one per cent of energy-efficient buildings in the UK.
The fully electric building uses heat pump technology, mixed-mode ventilation, and cooled slabs to regulate temperature.
On the top floor is an accessible terrace for all users of the building with the roof flooded with PV cells that harness solar power to generate its own energy for communal areas. The building will also be supplied by a green energy supplier to ensure all power provided is from a sustainable source.
Andrew Davison, Project Director for Queensberry, said: “We are ecstatic that the region’s most exciting Grade A office building has finally opened its doors.
“Elshaw House is among the most impressive commercial buildings in the UK right now, with a plethora of green credentials attached to its name. We have already secured DLA solicitors for 17,500 sq. ft of space over the two top floors with terms out on another 30,000 sq. ft with more announcements to come in the new year. The building has set not only a new benchmark in rent, but the new benchmark for new office buildings in the region.
“The handing over of the building marks a huge milestone not only for the Heart of the City scheme but for the whole of Sheffield, as we show the rest of the UK that the city is leading the way in sustainable commercial development.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.