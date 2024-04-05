Emma’s Sandwich Bar, on Wortley Road, in Armley, was inspected by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on March 6, 2024.

The owner of the cafe has been urged to make “urgent improvement” immediately in all areas inspected by the food safety officer.

The food safety officer inspected food handling, cleanliness and condition of the facilities and management of food safety - but the cafe was slammed in each category.

Emma's is one of only four Leeds venues to receive a zero food and hygiene rating in the last two years.

Emma’s has an average rating by customers of just one star out of five across social media, with many complaining of mouldy food and poor conditions.

Some customers posted public reviews and pictures claiming their food was delivered to them mouldy and one reviewer complained about the alleged smell of the store.

Many left tags on their reviews such as “disappointing food” and “poor presentation”.

The Yorkshire Post has attempted to contact Emma’s Sandwich Bar for a comment.