Emma’s Sandwich Bar Armley: Leeds cafe given zero star hygiene rating and one star social media reviews for alleged ‘mouldy’ food
Emma’s Sandwich Bar, on Wortley Road, in Armley, was inspected by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on March 6, 2024.
The owner of the cafe has been urged to make “urgent improvement” immediately in all areas inspected by the food safety officer.
The food safety officer inspected food handling, cleanliness and condition of the facilities and management of food safety - but the cafe was slammed in each category.
Emma’s has an average rating by customers of just one star out of five across social media, with many complaining of mouldy food and poor conditions.
Some customers posted public reviews and pictures claiming their food was delivered to them mouldy and one reviewer complained about the alleged smell of the store.
Many left tags on their reviews such as “disappointing food” and “poor presentation”.
The cafe is one of only four in Leeds to get a zero rating from the FSA in the last two years according to the website.
The Yorkshire Post has attempted to contact Emma’s Sandwich Bar for a comment.
After The Yorkshire Post submitted an Freedom of Information request for the full report, Leeds Council refused to release it "due to potential enforcement issues".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.