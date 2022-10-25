Employee benefits provider Aceso expands Leeds office with two new hires
Employee benefits provider Aceso Health and Group Risk has made two new appointments, expanding the team at its Leeds head office.
Kellie Page has joined t he firm as group risk account executive.
She joins Aceso with more than 20 years’ experience in financial services.
School leaver Harry Rhodes has also joined Aceso’s Leeds office, gaining a place on the firm’s apprenticeship programme after GCSEs as a healthcare and group risk administrator.
Aceso executive director Mike Picken said: “Many of us at Aceso were colleagues of Kellie’s working together at Henderson Insurance Brokers.
"With her vast knowledge and experience of group risk, it is great to welcome her as a member of the team.”
He added: “We are also really pleased to welcome Harry on board at what we hope will be the start of a long career with Aceso.”