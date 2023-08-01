All Sections
Councillors will decide whether a series of empty properties in the centre of Haworth can be converted into holiday lets at a meeting on Wednesday.
By Chris Young
Published 1st Aug 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:28 BST

The properties, on West Lane and The Fold, are the subject of a planning application submitted by Adrian Longthorne earlier this year.

The application is to build an extra two storeys onto the buildings, which have been empty since 2018, and convert them into 11 holiday lets.

25 people have objected to the plans, but at a meeting of Bradford Council’s Keighley and Shipley Area Planning Panel on Wednesday members will be advised to approved the scheme.

Haworth Air B&B

Objectors say the holiday lets will bring more traffic into the village centre and impact local B&Bs.

The application says parts of the buildings suffered fire damage in the 1970s, and the work will finally repair some of this damage.

In the report to the committee, planning officers say: “The buildings are currently in poor condition and they are in need of renovation and investment.

“It is a key principle of conservation that historic buildings in a state of neglect need to be brought back into a productive use if they are to survive into the future. Therefore, the principle of re-purposing them for holiday accommodation seems potentially beneficial.”

The meeting will be held in City Hall at 10am on Wednesday.

