Endless portfolio company Amscan International announces £500m revenue target by 2026 and major rebrand

Amscan International, a portfolio company of Leeds-headquartered private equity investor Endless, has rebranded as Wonder and announced a revenue target of £500m by 2026.

The Milton Keynes-based designer, manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler and retailer of party products currently has a turnover in excess of £300m, which is up 40 per cent on the previous year.

The rebrand is a key element of the group’s continued implementation of its global strategic growth plan.

Commenting on the rebrand, Endless partner, Matthew Jubb, said: “Wonder benefits from a highly talented global team who use the latest technology to create unforgettable moments of joy, positivity and magic for millions of people worldwide.

Wonder chief executive, Joe Hennigan.

“The name Wonder encapsulates this succinctly and brilliantly and truly reflects the dynamic, global, multi-channel, multi-product group of leading brands and businesses the company is today.

“The new brand will support the continued delivery of the business’s strategic growth plan including achieving a turnover of £500m by 2026.”

The news follows the announcement in September by the business that it had acquired Sweden-based online retailer Party King to further expand into the Nordics.

Party King is an online retailer of party supplies and gifts.

Endless supported a management buy-out (MBO) of the business in January 2021.

In addition to its UK operations, Wonder has offices in Germany, Sweden, Australasia, Asia and Africa. The company employs around 2,500 people worldwide and its retail brands include Party Delights, the UK’s largest online party store, Ginger Ray and several other brands across 15 countries.

Wonder chief executive, Joe Hennigan, said: “We have grown quickly since the MBO both organically and through acquisitions.

“We intend to continue expanding into new and existing markets, innovating with our products and services and further growing our direct-to-consumer revenues which currently sit at £100m.

“With Endless’s backing we will continue to remain acquisitive whilst investing heavily in our people, processes and technologies to provide the platform for sustainable profitable growth.

“Our £500m revenue target by 2026 is ambitious but we believe we have the knowledge, expertise and capabilities to continue to build on our momentum and make it happen.”

Last month, Wonder, then Amscal International, appointed new chief operating officer Tim Weaver, who joined the company from Kath Kidston.

Speaking at the time of his appointment, Mr Weaver said: “Amscan International’s vertically integrated structure and supply chain strength is one of its key differentiating factors, which is testament to the capability of the company’s team and infrastructure.

