Energy consultant secures £150,000 loan to create new jobs as demand increases
A company which helps businesses reduce their energy bills has secured a £150,000 loan to create six new jobs and meet increased demand.
Hull-based River Business Services (River) provides gas and electricity contracts and telecoms services from a range of suppliers, and helps companies to compare rates to find the cheapest deal. It also conducts energy audits and offers expert advice on how to reduce energy usage, as well as installing renewables such as solar panels.
The company was founded by brothers Ashley and Guy Hunter in 2017. Previously, the pair owned Nexus Hull Telecoms business before exiting as part of a national buy-out of the company in 2016.
River, which currently employs 10 staff, serves businesses of all sizes, including chemicals giant Brenntag UK and RMC Digital Print in Hull. The funding from NPIF – Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by Mercia and is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF), will enable it to expand its team with the creation of six new jobs in the year ahead.
Guy Hunter, co-founder at River Business Services, said: “The rising cost of energy is not only painful for consumers, it is also having a major impact on businesses.
"With short-term government support now on the table for businesses, it’s crucial to maximise the benefit and fix in rates for budget certainty. We help them get best possible deal in a volatile market, as well as monitoring their usage and finding other ways to cut carbon and costs.”
The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.