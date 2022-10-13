Energy consultant secures £150,000 loan to create new jobs as demand increases

Hull-based River Business Services (River) provides gas and electricity contracts and telecoms services from a range of suppliers, and helps companies to compare rates to find the cheapest deal. It also conducts energy audits and offers expert advice on how to reduce energy usage, as well as installing renewables such as solar panels.

The company was founded by brothers Ashley and Guy Hunter in 2017. Previously, the pair owned Nexus Hull Telecoms business before exiting as part of a national buy-out of the company in 2016.

River, which currently employs 10 staff, serves businesses of all sizes, including chemicals giant Brenntag UK and RMC Digital Print in Hull. The funding from NPIF – Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by Mercia and is part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF), will enable it to expand its team with the creation of six new jobs in the year ahead.

Pictured: L-R Ash Hunter (River Business Services), Rebecca Pickering (Mercia), Guy Hunter (River Business Services). Picture: Shaun Flannery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy Hunter, co-founder at River Business Services, said: “The rising cost of energy is not only painful for consumers, it is also having a major impact on businesses.

"With short-term government support now on the table for businesses, it’s crucial to maximise the benefit and fix in rates for budget certainty. We help them get best possible deal in a volatile market, as well as monitoring their usage and finding other ways to cut carbon and costs.”