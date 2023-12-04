Metals recycling and trading firm Enicor has taken a lease in Immingham to help carry out a major project involving segregating, transporting and distributing a 400,000 tonne stockpile of skim iron.

The process – in partnership with British Steel in Scunthorpe – involves moving the material from its current storage location to a stockyard, then to Immingham port in Lincolnshire, and finally, readying it for export.

Enicor, which has its headquarters in Barlborough, Derbyshire, but also operates across three other sites in the East Midlands at Bourne and Boston in Lincolnshire, and Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, has taken a lease at Immingham Port to help facilitate the project.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pig iron skulls, commonly named as Skim Iron, is derived from the desulphurisation process of pig iron after its production in a blast furnace

James Bowers of Enicor

Chief executive James Bowers said: “The decision to undertake this project now stems from our recognition of the immense potential within this previously overlooked resource.

“While the company traditionally views the material as a commodity, this project requires a substantial commitment, involving the movement of 25,000 tonnes every five weeks.

“Taking on Immingham port represents a strategic decision to streamline and optimise the distribution process.

"The port, being one of the largest and most well-connected in the region, provides us with a crucial gateway to international markets.

“We believe this move not only enhances Enicor's logistical capabilities but also positions us as a major player in the global scrap metal recycling industry.”

With 400,000 tonnes of skim iron for distribution around the globe Mr Bowers said that the project ‘marks a significant milestone for Enicor in the realm of recycling and sustainable business practices’.

He added: “Enicor's foray into skim iron recycling and global distribution is a remarkable undertaking that underscores our commitment to innovation and global impact. We’re excited to get going on the project and work with our partners to make it a great success.”

Enicor was founded earlier this year, after KJB Consulting acquired BW Riddle, a metal recycling business of over 50 years.