Entrepreneur who has appeared on stage with Bryan Adams moves model agency to Sheffield

A model turned businesswoman hopes to place Sheffield’s creative community on the map after moving her agency into the city centre.

Josephine Webster, who has appeared on stage with musician Bryan Adams at Sheffield Arena, represents 700 models with her team at Mentor Model Agency.

A spokesman said: She is now rubbing shoulders with film-makers and designers at The Kurious, Castle House, after relocating from Staveley Hall in Chesterfield.

"The agency represents male, female and child models and embraces diversity in modelling to encourage proper representation of society in the media.”

Mentor model booker Jenna Fogg (left) and director Josephine Webster

Ms Webster said: “I was born in Sheffield and it’s fantastic to now be part of such an amazing hub.

"We can’t wait to work alongside lots of creative talents and discover more about what is going on in the city’s cultural scene.

“There are so many business collaboration opportunities here and we will be able to do some fantastic projects together. It all helps to put Sheffield on the map, growing the creative community.

“The move to this central location means it is easier for people from all over the region to get to Mentor Model Agency on public transport.

“It also gives us the opportunity to get out there for more model scouting and finding new faces in person. We may even spot the next big thing in Sheffield city centre.”

She launched Mentor Model Agency in 2012. Previously, she worked as a model in locations as varied as Paris, Monaco, Florida and Athens, and then moved into photography before deciding to set up her own agency.

Models signed by Mentor have recently appeared in campaigns for high-profile brands such as John Lewis and Adidas, JD Sports and Boots.

Ms Webster added: “We are looking for something different with our models, and we work with people of all shapes, ages, heights, sizes and backgrounds.

“I’m really excited about the chance to offer paid modelling work to students from Sheffield’s universities too.”

Ms Webster plans to keep growing the business from its new home.

