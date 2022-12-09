Entrepreneur who was part of team that built Just Eat launches grief management startup in Sheffield

Send-Off, a grief management startup, has launched its services in Shefffield as the first stage of its plan to cover the UK and major cities in Ireland within the next year.

Users of the platform are able to send flowers, arrange grave maintenance services such as cleaning and restoration of headstone lettering and engraving.

Two of the company’s eight staff live in Sheffield and the company is exploring the possibility of opening an office in the city. It also has six advisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company's founder, Henry Joseph-Grant, came up with the idea for Belfast-based Send-Off while living in Berlin and being unable to visit his son’s grave in the UK. Earlier in his career, Mr Joseph-Grant was part of the team that transformed Just Eat from a startup into a major quoted company.

Send-Off, a grief management startup, has emerged from stealth mode and selected Sheffield as its first city to launch in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Joseph-Grant, Send-Off CEO and co-founder, said: “While my team and I were building Just Eat, Sheffield was one of our first locations and grew very quickly, as it’s a large city with tech savvy consumers, so I knew it would be the perfect place to launch.

"I’m delighted to come out of ‘stealth mode’ during National Grief Awareness week. This time of year is very difficult for those who’ve lost a loved one and Send-Off offers something very different and we have huge plans to innovate in other areas”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Joseph-Grant also said he also planned to launch services in Leeds soon.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “Sheffield and Leeds were two of the first and also very successful cities when I was part of the team building Just Eat in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad