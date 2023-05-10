Entrepreneurial Yorkshire 14-year-old goes viral as more than 100 people place orders for planters

An entrepreneurial 14-year-old from Yorkshire who has launched his own woodwork business after shadowing his father has gone viral on social media for his work ethic – with more than 100 orders in just one day.

Charlie Hawkins, from Halifax, started working when he was just seven years old with his dad.

Charlie’s mum Leah told The Yorkshire Post he has always been “hands on and such a hard worker”.

Recently, Charlie has used the family garage to set up his own little business and has started to make planters.

Leah posted about his business venture on social media and the post went viral, with many praising Charlie’s work ethic.

Now, Charlie has received more than 100 orders and is hoping to save up to buy his own electric bike with his earnings.

“He wanted to find a job but his age was against him so he decided to set up on his own”, mum Leah said.

"He’s always been a worker.

"He’s struggled at school in the past and isn’t very academic but he’s so hands on and such a hard worker.

"If he’s given a time to be ready for in the morning to go to work or get picked up by his cousins he’s up and ready. He loves working!"

Leah said Charlie has often helped out the rest of his family working.

“Since I posted the planter post he’s been out in the garage till 9pm every night from school", Leah added.

"He’s made custom size planters for local pubs where he’s been and measured up himself.

"He’s always the first person to help if anything needs doing."

A company got in touch and offered to buy Charlie tools to help him according to Leah.

"The community has been so kind and supporting and he’s got over 100 orders, a few job offers and a free trailer for delivering” she added.

"He sourced himself some free pallets and he built himself a work bench, worked with his dad for a few week and saved up and bought himself a saw where he can cut the wood.”