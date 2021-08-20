Environmental campaigner Paul Ellis to step down after 40 years at Yorkshire-based Ecology Building Society

Paul Ellis

He has been the mutual’s chief executive for 26 years, which makes him the longest serving CEO in the sector.

In a statement, the Silsden-based building society said: "Over that time, he has overseen an increase in assets from £18m to more than £226m at the end of 2020.

"With its strongest pipeline of lending ever, the society is experiencing a strong interest in its sustainable lending solutions and is well-placed to support efforts to deliver a green recovery as the Government prioritises efforts to tackle the climate and ecological emergency in the run-up to COP26.

"Ecology’s environmental lending has never been more relevant as a progressive force for positive change.

A spokesman said: “The society has started the recruitment process for a new CEO and Paul is expected to remain in post until 2022.”

Mr Ellis added: "I have had the great good fortune to work for an organisation whose principles and reason for being I passionately support.

"Indeed, with Ecology I have had the opportunity to demonstrate how balance sheet dynamics can be constructed in order to pursue the provision of sustainable finance.