North Residential has opened a second branch, just three months after becoming an independent estate agency.
The opening of the Pocklington branch forms part of the Harrogate based company’s plans for growth, after it rebranded away from the national chain, Knight Frank.
A spokesman said: “In September last year, Harlan Pollitt and Daniel Rigg announced the breakaway, while launching the North Residential rebrand and have since been able to invest while retaining and growing its client portfolio.
Mr Pollitt said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of a new branch in Pocklington. We operate as an independent company with no external funding or debt and we are extremely well placed to expand the North Residential brand into more prime locations.”
"We anticipate around 60 per cent year on year growth with at least three new office openings per annum and we will be excited to announce further new locations very soon.”
Scott Holley has been appointed to lead the team at the new Pocklington branch. He has more than 20 years’ experience in residential property having held senior roles with Galbraith and Savills.
Mr Holley, who grew up in Pocklington, said, “I am delighted to take this opportunity to establish a presence in Pocklington for North Residential.”
Earlier this week, a major index revealed that the average UK house price fell by 0.6 per cent in January.
Annual house price growth slowed to 1.1 per cent, from 2.8 per cent in December, and the typical property value is now 3.2 per cent lower than its August peak, Nationwide Building Society said