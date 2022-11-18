A shop in Yorkshire sold mouldy meat and food that was 51 days over its use-by-date.

During visits to Euro Market at 524 Great Horton Road, Bradford, health inspectors found hundreds of items that were way past their use-by-date being sold to customers. Some of the meat on sale was stored in a cardboard box on the floor of the shop – rather than in a refrigerator, and there was no record of where some of the meat came from.

Magistrates heard that the then owner of the business, Ballen Mohammad Zarar, showed a “clear disregard for food safety.”

Zarar, of Roundwood Avenue, appeared at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to a string of food safety charges.

A Bradford store sold mouldy meat and food that was 51 days over its use-by-date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the case, magistrates were shown photos of some of the food on sale in the store during safety inspections last year – including images where mould can clearly be seen growing on meat. Zarar was charged as an individual, as the business and as the then director of the company Euro Market (Bradford) Ltd. The court heard that the company had since been placed into liquidation.

Mr Rice, prosecuting on behalf of Bradford Council, said: “During an inspection on July 26 (2021) officers found a number of food safety issues. They made suggestions to the owner, and re-visited in August 4 to check that the contraventions they found had been dealt with. They found a large number of food products had expired use by dates, and some were unfit for human consumption. They also couldn’t find any traceability for certain meat products.”

He said similar issues were found at the store during further inspections on August 31 and October 13. The court heard that in one inspection an item of food was found that was 51 days over its use-by-date. A number of the out-of-date items had been reduced in price, and Mr Rice added: “Some of the cooler cabinets had signage instructing staff where the out-of-date food items should be placed.”

On the repeat visits, officers found items that they had already flagged up as being out of date on prior visits. Mr Rice said: “Officers deduced that items removed from the shelves on previous visits were placed back on shelves after officers left.” Hundreds of items were found to be past their use by date over the four visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the items of mouldy food found by inspectors at Euro Market in Bradford.

Magistrates heard that some meat products were being stored in a cardboard box on the floor, above the minimum temperature needed to keep them fresh. This was one of the charges that Zarar pleaded guilty to. However, when the charge, that he stored cooked meat in an unrefrigerated cardboard box, was put to him, Zarar said: “They came like that.”

He was reminded that as the boss of a food store he should have ensured that meat was put in a refrigerator. Mr Rice continued to detail the stomach churning finds in the store. He said: “There were a number of unpackaged meat items in a dirty cardboard box in a chiller, some were seen to be mouldy. When asked where they came from, he said they came from an individual who just drops them off. It was not traceable.”

While inspectors were detailing which items were past their use by date, staff members attempted to remove the offending products from the shelves. One of the charges related to the store not having proper documentation showing food safety management. When this charge was read to Zarar he said he did not know anything about such documents, or that they were legally required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summing up the case, Mr Rice said: “It is clear the defendant shows a clear disregard for food safety.”

Defending himself, Zarar said at the time of the offences he didn’t have much time to look after the business.

He added: “One of the staff had a problem with me. I don’t have enough staff to look after the business properly. I’m sorry for what happened.”