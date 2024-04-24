European private equity group buys minority stake in major Yorkshire-based factory safety firm

IK Partners has purchased a share in the Elland-based firm through its IK Partnership II Fund from the Smith family, who run A-SAFE and will remain “significantly invested” in the company. The financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Yorkshire, A-SAFE produces a range of polymer-based products which are deployed in factories and warehouses. The products are designed to safeguard both people and assets from collisions with vehicles such as forklifts.

The Company has over 700 employees, with over 80 individuals committed to research and development.

Yorkshire-based A-SAFE has announced that European private equity firm IK Partners has purchased a minority stake in the company.Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 26th March 2024.

James and Luke Smith, co-CEOs at A-SAFE, said in a joint statement: "We are pleased to be partnering with IK. This is an exciting opportunity for us as we look to fortify our leading position in the market, while simultaneously expanding our global reach, enhancing our product offering and driving greater value for our customers.

“With IK’s expertise and resources, we are confident that the Company will go from strength-to-strength and we look forward to working with the team.”

A-SAFE serves more than 6,000 customers in over 50 countries.

Its customer base comprises some of the world's largest businesses, including Coca-Cola, UPS and Amazon.

The company said it had decided to partner with IK Partners with the aim of “further strengthening its leadership position in the industrial polymer space globally”.

Thomas Grob, partner at IK and Advisor to the IK Partnership II Fund, added: “A-SAFE's expansion into new markets and product segments, alongside its commitment to innovation, has firmly positioned it as an industry leader in workplace safety, protection and efficiency systems.