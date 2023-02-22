EV charging network provider moves Yorkshire head office after creating more than 50 jobs

The firm, which deploys EV charging infrastructure across the UK, has taken 2,418 sq ft of space on the fourth floor of Bond House, one of the three self-contained buildings which make up the Bourse in Leeds.
The Bourse, which recently underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment, is located on Boar Lane less than 100 yards from Leeds Station and features 50,000 sq ft of office space over three buildings, overlooking a private central courtyard.
Carter Towler and Knight Frank advised on the deal.
Robin Heap, chief executive of Zest, said: " This office enables us to develop our hybrid working arrangements in the thriving heart of the city, as we continue to establish ourselves as one of Leeds’ nationwide success stories in the carbon zero economy.”