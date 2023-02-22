EV charging network provider moves Yorkshire head office after creating more than 50 jobs

EV charging network provider Zest is moving into new city centre offices after growing from fewer than 10 to 60 employees last year.

The firm, which deploys EV charging infrastructure across the UK, has taken 2,418 sq ft of space on the fourth floor of Bond House, one of the three self-contained buildings which make up the Bourse in Leeds.

The Bourse, which recently underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment, is located on Boar Lane less than 100 yards from Leeds Station and features 50,000 sq ft of office space over three buildings, overlooking a private central courtyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carter Towler and Knight Frank advised on the deal.

Zest, the EV charging network provider, has taken 2,418 sq ft of office space on the fourth floor of Bond House, one of the three self-contained buildings which make up the Bourse. Picture: Giles Rocholl Photography