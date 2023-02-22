News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

EV charging network provider moves Yorkshire head office after creating more than 50 jobs

EV charging network provider Zest is moving into new city centre offices after growing from fewer than 10 to 60 employees last year.

By Lizzie Murphy
2 hours ago

The firm, which deploys EV charging infrastructure across the UK, has taken 2,418 sq ft of space on the fourth floor of Bond House, one of the three self-contained buildings which make up the Bourse in Leeds.

The Bourse, which recently underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment, is located on Boar Lane less than 100 yards from Leeds Station and features 50,000 sq ft of office space over three buildings, overlooking a private central courtyard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carter Towler and Knight Frank advised on the deal.

Most Popular
Zest, the EV charging network provider, has taken 2,418 sq ft of office space on the fourth floor of Bond House, one of the three self-contained buildings which make up the Bourse. Picture: Giles Rocholl Photography

Robin Heap, chief executive of Zest, said: " This office enables us to develop our hybrid working arrangements in the thriving heart of the city, as we continue to establish ourselves as one of Leeds’ nationwide success stories in the carbon zero economy.”

YorkshireLeedsLeeds Station