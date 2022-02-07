Everyman cinema with 276 seats and four screens to be built on site of former Northallerton Prison

Local contractor Moody Construction has taken over the final phase of Northallerton’s Treadmills development.

The Northallerton-based building contractor has now re-started work on site to deliver a multi- screen cinema for Everyman, three new-build restaurants, and work to create a civic square.

Family-owned Moody Construction has been appointed by the Central Northallerton Development Company Ltd (CNDCL) joint venture formed by Yorkshire developer Wykeland Group and Hambleton District Council to complete the mixed-use development of the former Northallerton Prison site.

Pictured at the Treadmills site are, from left, Tom Barker, of Moody Construction; Jonathan Stubbs of Wykeland Group; Hambleton District Council Leader, Councillor Mark Robson; and James Moody, Colin Hall and Scott Wardman, all of Moody Construction.

It follows a temporary interruption to works after PDR Construction went into administration, resulting in work being paused for just under a month while a process was followed to appoint a new contractor to complete the project.

A spokesman said: "It means the award-winning regeneration scheme is now set to be fully completed, exactly as previously planned, by this autumn, just a few weeks later than original scheduled. Completion of the works will pave the way for the much-anticipated opening of the Everyman cinema.

The 11,000 sq ft Northallerton cinema will have four screens, with a total of 276 seats, as well as its own restaurant and licensed bar.

Jonathan Stubbs, Development Director of Wykeland and a member of the CNDCL Board, said: “We’re pleased we have been able to put in place a rapid, but also rigorous, process to review progress, consider options for a new contractor and, finally, to appoint Moody Construction.

“This process has ensured we now have in place a new contractor with the capability and capacity to ensure a seamless transition and complete the project, while ensuring value for money.

“Moody Construction has mobilised its existing supply chain and also re-engaged a number of sub- contractors who were working on site before the construction pause. The resumption of works within a short period of time will minimise the impact on the build programme.”

Councillor Mark Robson, Leader of Hambleton District Council, added: “We are delighted to welcome Moody Construction back on to site – not only are they a Northallerton based business but they have already worked with us, successfully delivering the external restoration and extensive internal redevelopment and modernisation of the Grade II listed buildings on the Treadmills site.

“Work on the site has only been delayed by a few weeks and we look forward to seeing the new cinema opening to the public. The council is committed to delivering a first class offer at the old prison site; all the current retail units are now occupied, businesses are joining C4DI and students will be on the campus site in the spring. The creation of the cinema clearly demonstrates this council’s ambition to develop and enhance our market town. It’s a very exciting time.”

The previous work by Moody construction led to the creation of the Centre for Digital Innovation (C4Di) Northallerton tech hub, a digital education “eCampus”, involving the University of Sunderland and York College, offices and other facilities.

James Moody, Construction Director of Moody Construction, said: “Following the successful completion of the challenging restoration and conversion of the listed buildings, we are delighted be part of the Treadmills development team again.

“We have been based in Northallerton since our company was founded over 100 years ago and the majority of Moody Construction staff live locally, so there has been a commitment from our pre-construction team to minimise disruption and expedite the complex and rigorous negotiations with a view to seeing progress on site resume as quickly as possible.

“Our project management staff and on-site personnel will now maintain momentum, working with our valued supply chain to complete the fantastic recreational facility to benefit future generations.”