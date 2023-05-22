The launch of Everyman’s 39th venue in the market town of Northallerton will be part of the final stage of the new Treadmills destination. The town is already home to key high street retailers, restaurants and bars as it has been solidified as a vibrant and affluent area.

The Treadmills site is just 100 metres from the town’s High Street and has been transformed into a thriving multi-purpose development, where Everyman has welcomed its newest venue. It promises a redefined cinema experience; the cinema will consist of four extensive screens and 274 seats, all fitted with Everyman’s velvet sofas and armchairs for comfortable seating and will provide customers a high quality and unique experience.

Each screen will also present state of the art technology for high quality viewings of a variety of films, documentaries and live screenings. Guests will also get the privilege of an extensive selection of food and drink menu, all available to be ordered and served directly to your seat by Everyman’s staff.

An outlook of what the Everyman in Northallerton will look like. (Pic credit: Everyman)

Whether you would like to indulge in hand-made pizzas and small plates or delicious hot honey halloumi and tempura prawns or vegan dishes, including pizza topped with chargrilled artichoke, sun dried tomato and plant-based mozzarella, there is something for everyone. You will also be able to choose from the range of premium burgers from Everyman’s exclusive Spielburger offering, including a House beef burger, Shrimp and Avocado patty and Vegan Cheeseburger.

The new venue will also operate a bar with specialty wine and beer, cocktails and a range of alcoholic-free drinks to enjoy the evening without the hangover. For those with a sweet tooth, there is a wide range of milkshakes, freshly baked cookie dough and even the chance to create your own sundae.

The film schedule and tickets can be accessed on the Everyman Northallerton website, which will also present an exclusive Founder Membership offer, available for a limited time.

The bar at Everyman Northallerton. (Pic credit: Everyman)