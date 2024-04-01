Ex-Ann Summers retail director joins Eden Mobility as CEO as part of major expansion plans
Marek Laskowski has been appointed as CEO of Eden Mobility, which is based in Scunthorpe and opened its first showroom in Doncaster after being founded in 1998 by business partners David Hughes and Karl Howe.
His appointment is part of major growth plans for the company, which currently has 32 stores employing more than 100 people.
Its new support from Foresight’s North West and Yorkshire & North East fund will enable it to expand its presence across the country with eventual ambitions to become a market leader in the sector.
Eden has also hired former Dunelm and Holland & Barrett chief operating Andy Torrance as its chair.
A finance director is also set to be appointed, while existing managers Lee Jagger and Will Bailey have been promoted to board level.
Richard Ralph, Investment manager, Foresight Group, said he was excited about Eden’s future direction.
“As Yorkshire and the North East’s leading elderly mobility equipment retailer, we are delighted to support Eden Mobility on its next stage of growth,” he said.
"We are backing a strong existing and incoming management team to deliver an accelerated growth plan in a substantial, growing and unconsolidated market.
"We have every confidence the team will establish Eden as the UK’s leading elderly mobility equipment retailer.”
Karl Howe, co-founder of Eden Mobility, said: “We are delighted to welcome Foresight Group, Marek and Andy into the Eden Family.
"With Foresight’s investment we are excited to see the Eden brand continue its growth story, as we strive to create the market leading national mobility equipment retailer, serving people in local communities throughout the UK, who require high quality mobility equipment and a first-class service.
"We are incredibly grateful for the hard work and support of our advisors in delivering the transaction, without which the transaction simply would not have happened.”
