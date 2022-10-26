Ex-Asda chief executive Roger Burnley CBE named as new as new Finnebrogue chairman

The appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Northern Irish food producer, whose founder Denis Lynn died in Spring 2021.

Mr Burnley, a veteran of UK grocery, will take up his position on 1st November 2022.

Commenting on his appointment, Roger Burnley CBE said: “I am delighted to be joining Finnebrogue, a business which I have long admired from afar, with a passionate and talented team and a clear mission to deliver the ‘Finnebrogue 2030’ vision for the future of food, which has captured my imagination.

Roger Burnley CBE, new chairman of Finnebrogue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finnebrogue’s outstanding growth, constant innovation and reputation for unrivalled product quality is famous within the UK food community, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the team to deliver long term and sustainable growth.”

Finnebrogue’s 2030 vision for food is an attempt to bring more transparency to the food market regarding its impact on climate change, as well as making its foods more enviromentally friendly.

After ten years as an executive director at Sainsbury's, Mr Burnley joined Asda as chief operating officer and deputy chief executive in 2016, before becoming chief executive a year later.

He left Asda in August 2021 after four years at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Burnley was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to the food supply chain.

Finnebrogue managing director, Andrew Nethercott, added: “We are thrilled that Roger is coming on board. His experience and expertise will be of huge value as we continue on our growth trajectory and look to seize the many opportunities that lie before us.”

Finnebrogue was founded by Denis Lynn in 1985.

Mr Lynn was named the UK’s most innovative company director by the IoD in 2019 and entrepreneur of the year by The Grocer in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finnebrogue majority shareholder Christine Lynn said: “I am delighted to welcome Roger to the Finnebrogue family.

"Roger shares our passion for making food the best it can be, without being bound by the way it has always been done.

"He will be a great asset to our team as we seek to fulfil our ‘Finnebrogue 2030’ vision for food that doesn’t cost the Earth.”

“I would like to extend my huge gratitude to all our staff and to our board members who have steered us through this period of transition, in particular to our late friend David Manning and, more recently, Colin Walsh, for stepping into the chairman’s seat in an interim capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finnebrogue is not just a family of sausage makers, bacon producers or plant-based manufacturers. We are a group of foodies on a mission to do things better for people and planet.