Excellence in Business Awards 2022 expanded shortlist revealed: Full list of finalists

More than 320 entries were submitted for this year’s awards, which are organised by The Yorkshire Post.

Leading the way for nominations this year is Sheffield Forgemasters, which has been shortlisted in the Large Business, Manufacturing Business, and Business Leader of the Year categories.

Among those with two nominations are Mattress Online, Regal Food Products, M2R Education, Scarborough Group International, and Airedale by Modine.

The 2021 Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards were held at The Queens Hotel in Leeds - this year the event will be at Headingley Stadium. Picture Tony Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 23 at Headingley Stadium, in Leeds.

The night will also see a Lifetime Achievement award presented.

Chris Burn, Business and Features Editor for The Yorkshire Post, said: “At a time of much economic uncertainty nationally and globally, it was genuinely inspirational to read about the amazing work being done in so many different fields by businesses right here in Yorkshire.

“They are not just surviving but thriving – and in the process helping people and society in all manner of ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To make the shortlist is a genuine achievement in itself, as the quality of the entries was so high across the different categories. To take just one example, in the Small Business of the Year category, there were 69 entries to choose between. I look forward to the awards evening in November, which will be a wonderful celebration of the fantastic achievements of Yorkshire businesses and businesspeople.”

The full shortlist:

Best Business Transformation

Berjen; M2R Education; Rasico; Solar Fast; Wakefield Acoustic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year

Steve Adams (Mattress Online); David Bond (Sheffield Forgemasters); Younis Chaudry (Regal Food Products); Kevin McCabe (Scarborough Group International); Sarah Pawson (Fruition Group).

Commercial Development of the Year

Chameleon Business Interiors' transformation of McCain Foods; The Guildhall, York; Evri Superhub; The Old Sawmill; Thorpe Park Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Corecom Consulting; EyUp; Northern Trains; Thrive Law; Turner & Townsend.

Employee Health and Wellbeing Award

The Data Shed; Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice; Progeny; Rollits LLP; Romero Insurance Brokers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innovation award

Cloud 2, BCN Group; Ecoblockcrete; Environment Bank; Glistening Kicks; Vet-AI.

International Business of the Year

Airedale by Modine; A-Safe; Balmoral Tanks; M2R Education; Stage One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large Business of the Year

Advanced Supply Chain Group; GMI Construction; Leeds Building Society; Sheffield Forgemasters; Zenith.

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Airedale by Modine; Econ Engineering; Regal Foods Products; Sheffield Forgemasters; Victory Leisure Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medium-sized business of the Year

Green Building Renewables; Mansfield Pollard; Mattress Online; Smart Search; Sure Group.

Retail leisure and tourism business

Dakota Hotel; Grays Court Hotel; Escapism Bar Group; Ingleborough Cave; Rudding Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rural Business of the Year

Drewtons; Lowe Maintenance; Robertshaw’s Farm Shop; Rolawns; Moss Valley Fine Meats.

Small Business of the Year

Air TV; DeliVita; Hatmill; Lead Tech; Simply Wigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start-Up of the Year

Apollo Capital; HACIEN Tequila; MediMusic; Yorkshire Financial Planning; YourCare Management.

Sustainability Award

AES Engineering; All Seasons Group; Bluetree; Ethical Furniture Network; Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technology and Digital Award

BigChange; BOXT; Radar Healthcare; Resolve; Titus.