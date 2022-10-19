Excellence in Business Awards 2022 expanded shortlist revealed: Full list of finalists
The shortlists for the 2022 Excellence in Business awards are revealed today – having been expanded this year due to the high quality of the entries in every category.
More than 320 entries were submitted for this year’s awards, which are organised by The Yorkshire Post.
Leading the way for nominations this year is Sheffield Forgemasters, which has been shortlisted in the Large Business, Manufacturing Business, and Business Leader of the Year categories.
Among those with two nominations are Mattress Online, Regal Food Products, M2R Education, Scarborough Group International, and Airedale by Modine.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 23 at Headingley Stadium, in Leeds.
The night will also see a Lifetime Achievement award presented.
Chris Burn, Business and Features Editor for The Yorkshire Post, said: “At a time of much economic uncertainty nationally and globally, it was genuinely inspirational to read about the amazing work being done in so many different fields by businesses right here in Yorkshire.
“They are not just surviving but thriving – and in the process helping people and society in all manner of ways.
“To make the shortlist is a genuine achievement in itself, as the quality of the entries was so high across the different categories. To take just one example, in the Small Business of the Year category, there were 69 entries to choose between. I look forward to the awards evening in November, which will be a wonderful celebration of the fantastic achievements of Yorkshire businesses and businesspeople.”
The full shortlist:
Best Business Transformation
Berjen; M2R Education; Rasico; Solar Fast; Wakefield Acoustic.
Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year
Steve Adams (Mattress Online); David Bond (Sheffield Forgemasters); Younis Chaudry (Regal Food Products); Kevin McCabe (Scarborough Group International); Sarah Pawson (Fruition Group).
Commercial Development of the Year
Chameleon Business Interiors' transformation of McCain Foods; The Guildhall, York; Evri Superhub; The Old Sawmill; Thorpe Park Leeds.
Diversity and Inclusion Award
Corecom Consulting; EyUp; Northern Trains; Thrive Law; Turner & Townsend.
Employee Health and Wellbeing Award
The Data Shed; Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice; Progeny; Rollits LLP; Romero Insurance Brokers.
Innovation award
Cloud 2, BCN Group; Ecoblockcrete; Environment Bank; Glistening Kicks; Vet-AI.
International Business of the Year
Airedale by Modine; A-Safe; Balmoral Tanks; M2R Education; Stage One.
Large Business of the Year
Advanced Supply Chain Group; GMI Construction; Leeds Building Society; Sheffield Forgemasters; Zenith.
Manufacturing Business of the Year
Airedale by Modine; Econ Engineering; Regal Foods Products; Sheffield Forgemasters; Victory Leisure Homes.
Medium-sized business of the Year
Green Building Renewables; Mansfield Pollard; Mattress Online; Smart Search; Sure Group.
Retail leisure and tourism business
Dakota Hotel; Grays Court Hotel; Escapism Bar Group; Ingleborough Cave; Rudding Park.
Rural Business of the Year
Drewtons; Lowe Maintenance; Robertshaw’s Farm Shop; Rolawns; Moss Valley Fine Meats.
Small Business of the Year
Air TV; DeliVita; Hatmill; Lead Tech; Simply Wigs.
Start-Up of the Year
Apollo Capital; HACIEN Tequila; MediMusic; Yorkshire Financial Planning; YourCare Management.
Sustainability Award
AES Engineering; All Seasons Group; Bluetree; Ethical Furniture Network; Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens.
Technology and Digital Award
BigChange; BOXT; Radar Healthcare; Resolve; Titus.
To book tickets: www.yorkshirebusinessexcellence.co.uk.