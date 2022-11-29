Excellence in Business Awards 2022: Pictures of every winner and why they were chosen

The Yorkshire Post’s Excellence in Business awards 2022 took place last week in Leeds, with more than 400 people in attendance at Headingley Stadium.
Here is a list of who won in each category on the night...
1. Commercial Development of the Year - Guildhall, York
COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR
WINNER: The Guildhall, York
The Guildhall York's ambitious and successful redevelopment was completed in April. This was a ‘once in a 100 years’ restoration project; transforming one of York’s most prestigious and historically significant buildings, preparing it for long-term, economically viable and sustainable use. The project had to overcome huge logistical and engineering challenges, along with a global pandemic. More than 1,000 deliveries for the project were made by river while 40 tonnes of CO2 will be saved each year through the installation of a River Water Source Heat Pump.
While up against some truly impressive competition in this category, judges believed The Guildhall project was a deserving winner for the way in which a landmark Yorkshire building has been given a new lease of life that will provide it with an exciting future for generations to come.
The award was picked up on behalf of The Guildhall by Yorkshire Post business editor Chris Burn. NOMINATED: Chameleon Business Interiors' transformation of McCain Foods; Evri Superhub; The Old Sawmill; Thorpe Park Leeds.
Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Diversity and Inclusion Award - EyUp
DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION AWARD
WINNER: EyUp
NOMINATED: Corecom Consulting; Northern Trains; Thrive Law; Turner & Townsend. EyUp is the Yorkshire tech skills academy founded by technology entrepreneur David Richards, CEO of data software company WANdisco plc. Launched in 2021, Sheffield-based EyUp teaches students everything they need to know to work as a software engineer within 16 weeks.
Among those to take part in the scheme are refugees from oppressive regimes who want to create successful new lives in the UK.
EyUp was selected for the award for its well-thought out scheme; its ability to attract recruits from diverse backgrounds - including building sites, bartending, the police and the Royal Navy - and its determination to go beyond learning the basics of coding to ensure students become rounded software engineers. The fact that those who don’t get a tech job within six months of the course get their money back demonstrates this is an initiative putting its money where its mouth is.
Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Employee Health and Wellbeing Award - Forget Me Not Children's Hospice
EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND WELLBEING AWARD sponsored by Sovereign Healthcare
WINNER: Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice
NOMINATED: The Data Shed; Progeny; Rollits LLP; Romero Insurance Brokers. Huddersfield-based Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice works with families of children and babies with life-limiting conditions from diagnosis, through bereavement and to a life beyond loss. With staff involved in such important and challenging work, the hospice runs a comprehensive Employee Assistance Programme, access to counselling and individual sessions with a qualified resilience / wellbeing coach.
The hospice was up against some fantastic other entries in this category but the judges felt that the support provided to employees of the winner merited the award given the vital work done by those staff members. One worker said: “I feel like the organisation as whole really cares about its staff and is very supportive and caring. I feel like the work we do is very rewarding and it is a special place to work.”
Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Innovation Award - Cloud 2, BCN Group
INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Nexus
WINNER: Cloud 2, BCN Group
NOMINATED: Ecoblockcrete; Environment Bank; Glistening Kicks; Vet-AI. Bradford-based Cloud2, a BCN Group company, delivers innovative data, analytics, and automation solutions for over 50 NHS customers. Its work transforming Rotherham Hospital has reduced outpatient waits by up to 65 per cent - a result of connecting multiple data sources and transforming the way their performance data is collated, presented, disseminated, and analysed.
James Rawlinson, Director of Health Informatics at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said of their services: “It’s been a real game-changer for us. It’s being used daily, on an operation level to manage performance around activity, finances, HR, theatres, outpatient, and A&E.” In an incredibly hard-fought category with lots of excellent entries, the company won out for their work assisting NHS patients in Yorkshire receive treatment more quickly and efficiently.
Photo: Gerard Binks