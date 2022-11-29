Excellence in Business Awards 2022: Pictures of every winner and why they were chosen

1. Commercial Development of the Year - Guildhall, York

COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR WINNER: The Guildhall, York The Guildhall York's ambitious and successful redevelopment was completed in April. This was a ‘once in a 100 years’ restoration project; transforming one of York’s most prestigious and historically significant buildings, preparing it for long-term, economically viable and sustainable use. The project had to overcome huge logistical and engineering challenges, along with a global pandemic. More than 1,000 deliveries for the project were made by river while 40 tonnes of CO2 will be saved each year through the installation of a River Water Source Heat Pump. While up against some truly impressive competition in this category, judges believed The Guildhall project was a deserving winner for the way in which a landmark Yorkshire building has been given a new lease of life that will provide it with an exciting future for generations to come. The award was picked up on behalf of The Guildhall by Yorkshire Post business editor Chris Burn. NOMINATED: Chameleon Business Interiors' transformation of McCain Foods; Evri Superhub; The Old Sawmill; Thorpe Park Leeds.

Photo: Gerard Binks