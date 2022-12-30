Explaining the thinking behind York's Coney Street Riverside masterplan: Max Reeves

A significant milestone was recently reached by Helmsley Group when we submitted our proposals for our Coney Street Riverside masterplan to City of York Council. This wasn’t just a significant milestone for us, but for the wider city too.

As a proud and long-standing property developer and investor in the city, we are passionate about ensuring that it – and the wider Yorkshire region - thrives and prospers. This has never been more important in today’s changing world, one which is being shaped by many forces outside our control.

Therefore, when one has the chance to help shape the success of a city such as York and the people who live there, we need to grasp it and take it.

That’s why we, alongside a vastly experienced project team, are driving forward plans which, if approved, offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to regenerate Coney Street and its adjoining riverfront. But we can’t shape the future without looking to the past.

Redevelopment plans for Coney Street have been submitted

We recognise the vitally important role both Coney Street and the River Ouse have played in York’s long history – the former dates back to at least 1100 - and which they continue to do today. That is why our vision for Coney Street Riverside has that history at its heart.

Our approach is one of sensitively preserving the area’s story and historic buildings, coupled with fresh and forward thinking, to regenerate an underappreciated area of York city centre, creating a vibrant community.

Following a strategic programme of site assembly, we have engaged with key partners including the Street Life project run by the University of York, to understand Coney Street’s long heritage as a means of helping us achieve our aims to sensitively redevelop it as the social heart of York city centre.

The resulting vision is an urban quarter playing home to high-quality and distinctive independent retailers, boasting a first-class food and beverage offer and providing visitors – local, national and international – with an engaging and vibrant experience throughout the day.

Max Reeves of Helmsley Group. Picture: Harry Archer

We plan the creation of a riverside walkway which will bring the riverfront back to life, connecting it to Coney Street by forming new connections with the historic lanes and passageways that join the two together.

We believe Coney Street Riverside will enhance York’s unique character by creatively linking the riverside with the high street in ways which surprise, delight and entertain.

Ultimately, we want to transform this iconic part of York, which we believe is underappreciated and under loved, into a welcoming and vibrant city centre destination for visitors and the local community to enjoy.

Through the introduction of new architecture, which complements the area’s unique heritage, we hope that Coney Street Riverside will act as a positive catalyst for city-wide inward investment, and further bolster York’s reputation as a fantastic place to live, work and visit.

To achieve this, we will use its existing streets and spaces as well as creating new and exciting points along the river to establish public realm of national standing. Including green spaces and seating areas, these will leave a positive impact on the environment and the people who live in York and visit the city.

The response to our plans from the York public and stakeholders has been overwhelmingly positive, with many people commenting on the positive balance we have struck between the present and the past.

We look forward to securing the future of Coney Street not just for now, but for generations to come.

