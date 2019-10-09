Extension set to bring 400 jobs to Capitol Park Barnsley after plans approved

Plans for a 190,000 sq ft extension to a Yorkshire business park, which wil create 400 new jobs, have been approved.

Developer Sterling Capitol submitted a hybrid planning application to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council earlier this year for further development at Capitol Park Barnsley.

Barnsley Council has now given outline planning permission for the demolition of the existing bungalow at Higham Lane and construction of two warehouse units of 84,000 sq ft and 105,000 sq ft suitable for general industrial or storage and distribution uses as well as full planning consent for access and initial ground works.

Paul Beckett, head of development at Sterling Capitol, said: “This is tremendous news, with an overwhelming majority of councillors in favour of bringing forward further development in this location. We are very grateful to the council for their support for this extension to Capitol Park, which will create 400 new and sustainable jobs.

“Capitol Park Barnsley is one of the jewels in our crown. The park is now recognised as a first-class location for business with blue chip occupiers and their businesses having a very significant impact on the local economy, contributing to a very prosperous future for Barnsley.

“We believe that there will be strong demand for these new units, given the proximity to Junction 37 of the M1 and the proven location of Capitol Park, Barnsley.

“South Yorkshire is now a favoured region for distribution and logistics, which gives us confidence that this extension to Capitol Park will be a great success,” he added.

Sterling Capitol were supported in this application by planning specialists Peacock and Smith and The Harris Partnership. Knight Frank is the agent.

Iain McPhail, partner and head of Knight Frank’s Leeds industrial team, said: “There remains a good level of demand in the area and the planning consent has come at an opportune time to capitalise on current market conditions.”