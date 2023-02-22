Extreme weather can still lead to empty supermarket shelves - Greg Wright

Many consumers regard the food supply chain as a well that can never run dry. Over the last 24 hours we’ve been forced to confront a painful truth; extreme weather can still lead to empty supermarket shelves.

The fragile nature of the process that brings food from the fields to our shopping baskets has been brought into focus by the announcement that Asda and Morrisons are putting limits on the amounts of some fruit and vegetables you can buy in each shopping trip.

Bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe have left some UK supermarket shelves without tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce.

Asda has introduced a customer limit of three on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries, and Morrisons said it would be introducing limits of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, peppers.

Other supermarkets are understood to be considering similar temporary measures. Retailers believe the problems stem from poor yields in Europe and north Africa and it’s hoped supplies will improve in the coming weeks. Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, which represents UK supermarkets, said the “difficult” conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have disrupted the harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes and peppers.

He added: “While disruption is expected to last a few weeks, supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce.”

Growers and suppliers in Morocco have faced cold temperatures, heavy rain, flooding and cancelled ferries over the past four weeks, all of which have affected the volume of fruit reaching Britain. Supplies from Britain’s other major winter source, Spain, have also been badly affected by weather.

Production problems in Morocco began in January with unusually cold night-time temperatures that affected tomato ripening. These were compounded by ferry cancellations due to bad weather, hitting lorry deliveries. Producers have also reported having to cut back on their use of greenhouses due to higher electricity prices.

Tim O'Malley, managing director of Nationwide Produce, one of the UK's largest fresh produce firms, told the BBC: "The biggest issue we now have as an industry is not inflation, it's mother nature.”

Over the last year, food producers have been battling weather conditions which were once considered unusual, but have sadly become the norm. Last summer's heatwave led to fires and parched earth across Europe, while the winter brought flooding and a sharp cold snap in December.

These troubling developments underline the value of global initiatives to halt dramatic changes in our climate. Consumers can also do their bit by reducing food waste. If nothing else, rationing makes you understand the true value of every item in your basket. Mother Nature still has the power to snatch your favourite food away.