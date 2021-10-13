EY North acts on deals worth over £643m in the third quarter

"Companies are looking to capture demand for new and complementary services and products," says Mark Allcroft.

In the North West, EY supported CPOMS Systems on its sale to Raptor, by providing commercial, financial and tax vendor due diligence, and supported Esken on its rights issue and fundraising.

EY also acted as corporate finance advisor and provided financial and tax vendor due diligence to MPP Global Solutions as it was acquired by Aptitude Software.

In Yorkshire, the market remains very active, with EY providing transaction support to Etex as it acquired Sigmat and to LDC in relation to its acquisition of Texecom from FTSE 100-listed technology group Halma. Additionally, the team provided transaction support to Gravity Global and Wholebake, as both secured investment from Elysian Capital.

EY provided further support to Advanced Supply Chain Group, which was acquired by Reconomy and to Bambino Mio, to support its investment from BGF.

Mark Clephan, corporate finance partner at EY in the North, said: “As we moved into quarter three we continued to see the deals market buoyant across the region, as it was during the first six months of the year.

"It is this level of activity which provides us with the opportunity to strengthen our own team, so we can ensure we are best placed to serve the needs of our clients.”

Mark Allcroft, strategy and transactions partner for EY across Yorkshire and the North East, said: “Despite what has been an incredibly challenging 18 months, the appetite for investment in the UK and across our region remains.

"Competition for quality businesses continues and the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market shows no real sign of slowing as our clients continue to make proprietary investments, or indeed support organic growth with bolt-on acquisitions. Companies are looking to capture demand for new and complementary services and products.

“Across Yorkshire and the North East, we have supported deals across multiple industries, including food and nutrition, where there has been strong M&A activity, attributable in part to consumers progressively opting for healthier lifestyles.”

Noam Handler, partner and head of transaction tax for EY in the North, said “The EY North Transaction Tax team continues to support the Strategy and Transactions team in the region across all deals, with the continued investment in the team, across senior levels in particular, reflecting the on-going strength of the market.”

