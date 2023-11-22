'Fabulous' Birkenshaw Blue Dogs rounders team win sponsorship from local business Inspectas

Formed by parents of Birkenshaw Blue Dogs rugby players and other local women, the Birkenshaw Blue Dogs rounders team evolved from a desire to “do something for us” in a male dominated sporting community.

Today the team has more than 25 members including mothers and daughters and has now secured kit co-sponsorship from Inspectas Property Compliance.

Captain Cat Shepherd-Holland, who last month was asked to speak about the team with MP Kim Leadbeater at a Rounders England reception in Westminster, said: “We launched last summer after realising lots of women would love to get involved in something sporting.

"The Blue Dogs do have female rugby teams but we felt rounders was a more inclusive choice for a brand new ladies sporting team.

“What’s been fantastic is how women of all ages and abilities have joined us and how we’re uniting generations – we’ve got a mother and daughter on the team, grandmas, teenagers and people who’ve had little sporting experience in the past.

“To start with nothing except a small team of amateurs and then win our division during our very first season and exactly a year after our first training session is just incredible and a real testament to the camaraderie, commitment and team spirit of our fabulous players.”

Inspectas recently moved its 50-strong team into offices on Bradford Road in Drighlington.

Inspectas' Matthew Fahy and Fiona Lindsay join the Birkenshaw Blue Dogs rounders team to mark their kit sponsorship

Director Matthew Fahy said: “I’ve lived in Birkenshaw for most of my life but this is the first time Inspectas has been based near my home town.

"Being local, I heard about the newly formed Birkenshaw Blue Dogs rounders team and after chatting with colleagues, we all agreed we wanted to support their growth and development.