Facebook post goes viral as Tyson Fury's dad John Fury spotted at flagship Bradford Indian restaurant MyLahore
Former boxer and bare-knuckle fighter John Fury visited MyLahore in Bradford earlier this week.
Staff at the Great Horton Road eatery stopped for photographs with the cornerman.
MyLahore has roots across Yorkshire and has become popular for their British Asian cooking.
Staff at the restaurant took to social media to share their excitement.
The MyLahore post read: “It was great to have the head of the Fury family, John Fury dine-in our Bradford flagship store!”
Many regulars took to social media to praise the former fighter.
One joked: “Did he want to fight you?!”
The post has been shared more than 500 times.
