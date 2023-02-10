Fagan's, Sheffield: Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders and eight other music fans buy famous pub after landlords retire

A member of the Arctic Monkeys has joined a group who have taken over the running of one of Sheffield’s best-known music pubs.

The future of Fagan’s was up in the air after landlords Tom and Barbara Boulding announced they were retiring last month, having run the pub since 1985.

They changed its name to Fagan’s in tribute to their predecessor, post-war publican Joe Fagan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their 37 years at the helm saw Fagan’s become a beating heart of the city’s music scene as well as Pulp guitarist Richard Hawley’s local, and Sheffield artist Pete McKee painted a famous mural on the side of the building.

Fagan's on Broad Street in Sheffield

The nine-strong group of new owners clubbed together to buy Fagan’s over fears it could become a chain pub or fall into disrepair.

They plan very few changes and are retaining the same line-up of regular musicians as well as a popular quiz – but they do plan to introduce card payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, the Rockingham Group’s James O’Hara and James Hill (who also own Gatsby. Picture House and Public), Mark Herbert and Niall Shamma from Warp, Ian Stanyer of Can Studios, joiner Ben Pickup, painter and decorator David House and financial analyst Tom O’Hara are the investors. All live and work in Sheffield.

However, they will be closing the kitchen, and will serve only bar snacks when the venue re-opens later this month with later opening hours.