Family Business Marks 15th Anniversary with Growth

Wild & Co Chartered Accountants has expanded its office space in Windsor House, Harrogate, over the past two years and doubled the size of its team. Last year the firm recruited its third trainee accountant and promoted two former trainees to new roles within the firm.

Liz Wild, who founded the firm in 2009, said Wild & Co had developed a reputation for supporting the next generation of accountancy professionals and promoting the latest digital accounting technology.

“Ever since we started out, we’ve pushed the boundaries of digital accounting and helped our clients make use of the latest technology and processes to make running a business easier.

Graham and Liz Wild of Wild and Co Chartered Accountants

“This contemporary approach has helped us attract some of the best local emerging talent in finance and we have found it deeply rewarding to mentor our trainees and watch them grow in confidence in both technical skills and client facing work.”

Liz worked in-house for KPMG before launching Wild & Co. Her husband Graham joined her in the business a couple of years later, also from KPMG, bringing additional commercial expertise and heading up the firm’s outsourced financial director service, FD On Demand.

The firm now has 7 staff and looks after clients in Harrogate, Leeds, Huddersfield, Bradford, Halifax and South Yorkshire.

Liz said: “We set out to fill a gap for businesses that are looking for a proactive accountancy partner to work with them throughout the year and give them greater visibility over their business numbers.

“Last year we introduced a Growth Hub for clients with a programme of workshops, webinars and news bulletins to support business growth and we regularly share knowledge about new apps and software that streamline management information.

“Even though digital accountancy is more widespread now than it was when we started out 15 years ago, we are still one of the few firms embracing all the possibilities it offers and keeping clients fully up-to-date on how technology can move them forward.