Family lawyer retires after 46 years

Norman Taylor, a consultant at Jones Myers, has retired after 46 years in the legal profession. Picture: Paul David Drabble

Practising family law exclusively for over a quarter of a century, Mr Taylor, a consultant the firm, has tirelessly championed collaborative family law which avoids delays, stress and high costs associated with going to court. He has also been involved in Leeds Beckett University’s professional mentoring scheme since 2019. For the last three years he has played a key role in facilitating the university’s pro bono law clinic for students.

Richard Peaker, director and partner at Jones Myers, which has offices in Leeds, Harrogate and York, said: “He is highly respected among his colleagues and peers regionally and nationally for seeking innovative solutions to financial issues.”

Mr Taylor added: “It has been a privilege to serve as a lawyer for over four decades and experience unprecedented legal and technological advancements including the introduction of ‘no fault’ divorce over the course of my career.”

