Family run brewery T&R Theakston announces changes to leadership structure

The family run brewery, T&R Theakston, has announced changes to its leadership structure after returning to profit following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

From January 1 2024, Simon Theakston, a descendant of the brewery’s founder who first started working for the Masham-based business in 1981, will take up the role of company chairman. The move comes 20 years after he played a leading role in the family buy back of the business from Scottish and Newcastle.

A spokesman said: “In this new role, Simon will continue to be actively involved with the business, supporting the board and Richard Bradbury who assumes the role of sole managing director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Richard has been a director of T&R Theakston since 2015 and joint managing director with Simon since November 2020. He has extensive leadership experience in the brewing industry at both Marston’s and Heineken. He will now continue to work on Theakston’s growth alongside Simon and maintaining the brewery’s commitment to brewing quality ales.”

From January 1 2024, Simon Theakston, a descendant of the brewery’s original founder will take up the role of company chairman. (Photo supplied by T&R Theakston)

Mr Theakston said: “This is a natural evolution from how Richard and I currently work together. Having jointly charted the company through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current cost inflation impacts on the brewing and hospitality sectors, this new structure will ensure Theakston’s continued growth as we look forward to its bi-centenary in 2027 and beyond.”

The spokesman added: “While returning the brewery to family control, Simon has also overseen the business’s growth and shown his commitment to the local economy by holding a number of external positions including the immediate past Presidency of the Yorkshire Agricultural society, organisers of the annual Great Yorkshire Show and a former Chairman of the Yorkshire Beer and Pub Association.

"He is currently chairman of the Pub is the Hub, a not-for profit organisation, a role he has had since 2009, and is the founding sponsor of the Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival. He will continue in both these roles among others alongside chairing T&R Theakston.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bradbury added: “Simon’s commitment to the business, the industry and Yorkshire over the last 40 years and more goes beyond that of most people. As a fifth generation descendant of the founder, his connection with both the brewery, its beers and its fans is deep rooted and as chairman of the business, this will continue.

“Over the last three years, we’ve worked closely together, and it was rewarding, this year, to be able to report a return to profit, despite the challenges many in our industry have and continue to face.”

The business recorded a pre-tax profit of £18,000 for the year ending December 31 2022 compared with a £2,000 loss in the previous year.

This return to profitability came as the business saw turnover increase by 14 per cent to £6.7m in the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in Masham, North Yorkshire in 1827, Theakston Brewery is one of the UK’s oldest traditional ale brewers.