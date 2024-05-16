Premier Fleet Solutions, trading as PFS Training, has invested in a new training suite at its Penistone base in response to its recent growth. The firm has seen demand for its specialist driving lessons and courses double every year for the last three years.

The move comes after directors Paul and Sarah Martin secured a Rural Business Grant – delivered by Barnsley Council through the Enterprising Barnsley programme – to cover half the cost of their new facility, complete with AV equipment and laptop workstations.

Mrs Martin said: “We’ve grown dramatically in recent years and helped more people than ever before to gain an HGV licence last year.

“On top of that, we secured our biggest ever training contract with the Department for Education. It’s brilliant that we now have more space and better facilities to deliver our HGV Skills Bootcamps - and CPC courses; and to provide every individual with the learning support they need to pass their tests.”

The company’s new training suite will be used to deliver its portfolio of courses including bespoke driver training packages for individuals; workforce development courses for businesses and CPC courses, which all HGV and PCV drivers must undergo every five years.

The classroom will also be core to the company’s delivery of their new Government-funded HGV Skills Bootcamps, designed for beginners looking to start driving careers.