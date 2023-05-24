Family-run Yorkshire cafe and delicatessen forced to temporarily close amid low footfall due to roadworks

A family-run cafe and delicatessen in York has been forced to temporarily close its doors due to low footfall caused by nearby roadworks.

The installation of anti-terrorism bollards in Lendal has affected Mannetti’s to such an extent it is no longer worth remaining open until the work is complete.

The bollards are also being built in High Petergate due to protect tourist-heavy areas from a potential vehicular terrorist attack.

Controversially, it meant blue badge owners could no longer park in the historic areas of York, which Labour now plans to reverse.

To add to the controversy, independently run Mannetti’s closed its doors on May 22 and won’t reopen until May 27 due to the disruption caused by the work.

A post on the shop’s Facebook read: “Due to ongoing works out the front of Mannettis and significantly reduced/no footfall.

“We have made the decision to close Monday to Friday to do some painting.

“We will re-open Saturday, May 27, at 10 am.

“Thanks for your continued support now more than ever”.

Fellow retailer David Skaith said: “I’m sure this was a very tough decision to make, especially considering next week is half term.

“In future, we really need to be considering when work on this scale is carried out.

“York is small, compact, major work like this will impact the whole city.

“We’ve had four months of the city being quiet, trade has been poor for most, now we see the weather improving and half term”.

