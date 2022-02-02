Famous bikers' cafe near historic Bolton Abbey in Yorkshire Dales is put on the market

Blacks Business Brokers, which has an office in Leeds, is marketing Route 59 Cafe with an asking price of £150,000 to take over the leasehold premises, plus annual rent of £6,500.

Route 59 Café was established in 2013 by motorcycle enthusiast Audrey Duxbury. Ms Duxbury now wishes to sell the business to enable her to focus on other commitments.

The business, which is located at Hambleton Farm on the A59 trunk road near Bolton Abbey, currently opens for breakfast and lunch as well as running weekly “bike nights” every Tuesday evening, for which customers travel from all over the North of England.

As well as bikers, the café’s location on an arterial East-West route also attracts a considerable amount of passing trade from tourists and walkers.

The café operates from a single-storey Yorkshire stone building with a large forecourt. It has seating for 16 customers.

The business currently employs four members of staff in addition to Ms Duxbury. In its last full year of trading Route 59 Cafe achieved turnover in excess of £80,000.

Megan Sutherst, sales negotiator at Blacks Business Brokers, said, “Route 59 Cafe is in a spectacular location close to Bolton Abbey and Skipton, with popular tourist attractions nearby including Bolton Priory and the Embsay & Bolton Abbey Steam Railway. With the nation having discovered a renewed love for the great outdoors during the pandemic, the popularity of the area has received a further boost.

“Audrey has built a really successful business, and you only have to look at its Facebook page to see how popular the café is, in particular with the biking community. This is a great opportunity for a new owner to come in and build upon her achievements.”