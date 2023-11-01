The hotel property adviser, Christie & Co has announced the sale of the Victoria Hotel at Robin Hoods Bay on the North Yorkshire coast. It has been purchased by wholly owned subsidiaries of Andrew Long’s Travel Sector Property Group.

A spokesman said: “The landmark hotel was built in the late Victorian era and featured in the Oscar-winning period movie, Phantom Thread, starring Sir Daniel Day Lewis. The property features 16 double en-suite bedrooms and extensive food and beverage space.”

The seller, Andrew Fiddler said, “I have owned and operated The Victoria for over 12 years and I’m immensely proud of the successful and highly regarded establishment that we have been able to create during this time.”

Specialist hotel property adviser, Christie & Co has announced the sale of the Victoria Hotel at Robin Hoods Bay. (Photo supplied by Christie & Co)

Andrew Long, Principal Director of new owners Travel Sector Property Group, said, “The Victoria is an iconic hotel which showcases the very best of the North Yorkshire Heritage Coast. We plan to undertake an elegant and sensitive refurbishment programme to ensure that the hotel retains its historic charm, while also sitting alongside its sister hotels, the White Hart Hotel in Lincoln, and the Polurrian on the Lizard in Cornwall. As part of the acquisition, all of the hotel team have been retained.”