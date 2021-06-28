Famous office building in heart of Huddersfield could be transformed into student accommodation

An eight storey mixed use commercial scheme in Huddersfield town centre, which has planning permission to convert the upper floors into 45 studio apartments, has been brought to the market by CBRE's Northern Operational Real Estate team.

CBRE has been appointed to sell the 40,000 sq ft freehold Ramsden House building which is close to Huddersfield Town Hall and Queensgate Market.

A spokesman said: "The scheme is situated within walking distance of Huddersfield railway station and the main bus station. The main University of Huddersfield Campus is located close by and is easily accessible by foot . The campus is undergoing significant investment and continuing its expansion into the heart of the town centre."

The building comprises two storeys of retail accommodation at ground and first floor level, with five storeys of office accommodation above.

The statement added: "The property offers a significant asset management opportunity to re-purpose the office accommodation into high quality student accommodation, whilst the retail element can be repositioned to improve lettability and drive rents. Current occupiers include Betfred, Poundland, Holland & Barratt, CEX and British Heart Foundation."

"Kirklees Council is undertaking significant regeneration to the town under its £250m masterplan. The council has recently acquired the Piazza Shopping Centre, which is due to be demolished to create a new cultural, leisure quarter and urban public park in the heart of the town.

Sam Potrykus, Associate Director for CBRE’s Operational Real Estate team in Leeds, commented; “We are delighted to bring to market Ramsden House, a prime freehold asset management and redevelopment opportunity to capitalise from the ongoing regeneration of the New Street, Queensgate and Piazza districts in the town of Huddersfield.

“This blueprint initiative will support investment and long-term growth, attracting people and businesses to the town centre, which will in turn add value to key strategic sites such as Ramsden House.”

Offers are invited in excess of £2m for the freehold interest.