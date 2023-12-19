Fantastic Media targets £2m turnover in 2024 after securing six new clients

The Leeds-based strategic marketing agency Fantastic Media secured six new clients from across the UK and Europe over the last year which helped it secure 26 per cent growth in revenue.

High street food brand Snacksters, national data recycling specialists S2S and retailer Preston’s German Kitchens are among the new brands that have joined Fantastic Media’s client roster. The group’s turnover has reached £1.65m this year.

A spokesman said: “All clients will embark on Fantastic Media’s strategic business discovery programme, iNSIGHT and start 2024 with refreshed corporate identities, strategic marketing plans and ongoing, results-driven on and offline campaigns.”

Fantastic Media founder and CEO Andy Hobson said: “It’s been hugely rewarding to see so many businesses recognise the pivotal role marketing and branding plays in their success. We’ve built a team of experts that live and breathe this iNSIGHT-driven approach. As an agency, we deliver marketing services but, crucially, we also sit at the client’s boardroom table as trusted advisers, advocates and specialists.”