Fantastic Media targets £2m turnover in 2024 after securing six new clients
High street food brand Snacksters, national data recycling specialists S2S and retailer Preston’s German Kitchens are among the new brands that have joined Fantastic Media’s client roster. The group’s turnover has reached £1.65m this year.
A spokesman said: “All clients will embark on Fantastic Media’s strategic business discovery programme, iNSIGHT and start 2024 with refreshed corporate identities, strategic marketing plans and ongoing, results-driven on and offline campaigns.”
Fantastic Media founder and CEO Andy Hobson said: “It’s been hugely rewarding to see so many businesses recognise the pivotal role marketing and branding plays in their success. We’ve built a team of experts that live and breathe this iNSIGHT-driven approach. As an agency, we deliver marketing services but, crucially, we also sit at the client’s boardroom table as trusted advisers, advocates and specialists.”
The agency, which was established in 2006 and has a 24-strong team of marketers, is targeting a turnover of £2m in 2024.
