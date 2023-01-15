Fashion and lifestyle retailer Joe Browns invests £2m in Leeds warehouse

The company is investing £2m on improvements to its warehouse to support its plans for growth.
The company’s existing warehouse, which forms part of its head office building in Holbeck, Leeds, was extended in November 2020 at a cost of £1.5m.
Work is due to start on the warehouse upgrade in the next three weeks and it is expected to be functioning by the third quarter of this year.
Darren Abbott, Finance Director, at Joe Browns, said: “We’ve already outgrown our earlier warehouse extension and this investment will ensure an even more efficient scan and pick capacity as we continue to grow.”
In recent years, Joe Browns has secured The Very Group, Next, Freeman Grattan Holdings and N Brown Group as retail partners to help increase its market share.
A spokesman said: “Over the last year the retailer announced a newly created role of CEO, with Peter Alecock joining from JD Sports.”
There have also been further extensions to its home and fashion offering. It plans to provide an update on its Christmas trading performance over the next couple of weeks.