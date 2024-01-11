Fashion retailer Boohoo put ‘Made in UK’ label on clothes made in Asia, according to BBC investigation.

Retailer Boohoo has been found to have mislabelled items of clothing made in South Asia as “Made in the UK”, according to a BBC investigation.

A Panorama investigation found the company removed the original labels on T-shirts and hoodies at the retailer’s factory at Thurmaston Lane in Leicester between January and October last year.

A spokesperson from Boohoo told the BBC the mislabelling was an “isolated incident” and a result of “human error”.

“We have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again.”

Boohoo is considering closing its Leicester factory and relocating operations.

The company said less than 100 employees at the Thurmaston Lane factory may be impacted by the closure and it expects “some roles will be relocated”.