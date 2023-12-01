Fast and reliable broadband becomes available to 8,000 premises across Lincolnshire thanks to Quickline Communications

Fast and reliable broadband is now available to more than 8,000 premises across Lincolnshire following the completion of a major contract by specialist rural internet provider Quickline Communications.

The contract was awarded to East Yorkshire-based Quickline in September 2020 to provide 7,969 premises with access to broadband speeds of at least 100Mbps. By the end of October 2023, a total of 8,100 homes and businesses in rural locations had been connected.

The programme has been delivered using Quickline’s hybrid network, combining full fibre and next generation fixed wireless broadband.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for IT at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s great news that the Lincolnshire Superfast Broadband Build by Quickline Communications is complete and has given some 8,000 rural homes high connectivity speeds.

Quickline Communications CEO Sean Royce says the company is committed to working with Lincolnshire communities to deliver a faster and better connected future. (Photo by Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd)

“By giving digital access to very hard to reach locations, this project is a good example of our continuing desire for better broadband connectivity to all areas of the country.”

Sean Royce, Quickline’s chief executive, added: “Poor broadband connectivity is a real issue in parts of Lincolnshire, particularly in the deeply rural communities.

"The delivery of the Lincolnshire Superfast Broadband build programme means thousands more people, both residents and in businesses, can now access much improved broadband speeds which will make a world of difference to the many day-to-day tasks they carry out online.”

East Yorkshire-based Quickline has seen rapid growth over the past year following a £500m investment by its owner Northleaf Capital Partners. This investment has enabled the business to accelerate its plans to bring the faster broadband speeds to more than 500,000 homes and businesses in rural areas.

A spokesman said: “Quickline has already completed similar programmes in West Yorkshire and Lincolnshire and earlier this year demonstrated its commitment to best build practices by being the first telecommunications company to sign-up to the Lincolnshire Street Works Charter.”