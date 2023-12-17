Fast growing Yorkshire veterinary group Harrison Family Vets to open two new practices, including one in Sheffield
Harrison Family Vets, which already has five practices, is currently transforming a former pub on Mosborough’s High Street in Sheffield, into a practice. In addition, the company has also started fitting out a newly-built unit in the Wigan suburb of Tyldesley, located just off Moseley Common Road.
As part of its latest expansion, the group is now actively recruiting for clinic directors, veterinary surgeons, registered veterinary nurses and client care coordinators across both practices.
Once complete, both practices will include waiting areas with pods, which are all spaced at least two metres apart, giving clients their own space and shielding pets from the stresses of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room.
Kristie Faulkner, operations director at Harrison Family Vets, said: “We’re striving to push the boundaries of pet care, customer service and employee wellbeing, in an environment that is a long way from a traditional veterinary practice.”