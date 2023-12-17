Independent Yorkshire based veterinary group, Harrison Family Vets, will shortly begin work on two new practices as part of a £700,000 investment programme that will create at least 12 new jobs.

Harrison Family Vets, which already has five practices, is currently transforming a former pub on Mosborough’s High Street in Sheffield, into a practice. In addition, the company has also started fitting out a newly-built unit in the Wigan suburb of Tyldesley, located just off Moseley Common Road.

As part of its latest expansion, the group is now actively recruiting for clinic directors, veterinary surgeons, registered veterinary nurses and client care coordinators across both practices.

Once complete, both practices will include waiting areas with pods, which are all spaced at least two metres apart, giving clients their own space and shielding pets from the stresses of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room.

Kristie Faulkner, operations director, and Tim Harrison, managing director, of Harrison Family Vets. Picture: Simon Dewhurst